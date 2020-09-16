Hills & Valleys

2018 was the hardest year of my life. I had given birth to my son and six weeks later was diagnosed with postpartum depression and birth ptsd. Our living situation fell apart and we felt hopeless not knowing where to go. We found an apartment but when we moved into it, my son and I would be sick every month, in and out of the Doctor. No answers as to why. Four months after moving in I was having such bad mental health symptoms and hallucinations I was diagnosed with bipolar. Everything was a blur. After 9 months in the apartment we found toxic black mold in the air systems. After leaving a few days later, all my mental health symptoms ceased. When I look back on that year, most of my memories, I’ve blocked out. But the thing I DO remember is God never left. I would hear Hills and Valleys by Tauren Wells, on the radio, once a day, it gave me hope, to keep going. It was an extremely dark time. But hearing that daily, was a reminder that God walks with me thru the hills and valleys.