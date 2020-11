Lauree has a Texas-sized problem and she needs some advice on how to handle it!

This morning she was at her house enjoying a cup of coffee when her husband walks in and just yells out “honey, there’s a coyote in our front yard!” WHAT? In residential Dallas Country? Well, she goes out in her “Trophy Wife” robe and slippers. Sure enough, there’s a coyote.

That’s where you come in. How should Lauree handle a coyote or bobcat if walking on the trail by herĀ house? What is her best course of action?