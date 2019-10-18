Honoring and Cherishing Family

I don’t know if you’ve seen the picture gone viral of the bride who has her 3 grandmothers and 1 great-grandmother to be the flower girls in her wedding.

As precious of a moment as this was, looking at those photos made me really sad thinking I wouldn’t have my grandmothers or aunts or uncles or cousins at my wedding due to relationship dynamics that would just make the day really hard. Though it was a hard decision, it was the right one because it honored my immediate family.

None of us have perfect families, but I hope today you and I would celebrate them!