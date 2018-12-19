This is my friend Dinnie’s story. Dinnie is a strong believer in Christ and her mother as well. Her mother is suffering with cancer and undergoing chemotherapy. Dinnie is working as customer service representative and helping pay bills. Unfortunately, Dinnie lost her job last month. The rent is overdue. I would like you to please pray for Dinnie’s family as they are going through such a hard time during this season. Dinnie’s phone number is (254) 669-9984. I wish and pray that she would get good job ASAP. Thank you so much! God bless!