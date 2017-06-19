I am an ex offender who received a 50 year sentence in 1999.I would sum my life up as hopeless.Yet,I did not know God was working it for His good.I was utterly lost in sin,and thought I would die in prison.In 2007,my father passed away,and I couldn’t attend his funeral.A month later Christ called me in that prison cell,at 12 midnight!Since then there have been trials,yet,God has proven Himself faithful.I was released from my physical prison in 2014,after 14 year’s 9 month’s and 3 day’s.Since then,I have praised Him,and know Him to be eorthy.My quote today is this!Therefore him whom the Lord set’s free is free indeed!There is hope for all.
Hope 4 All
