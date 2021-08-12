Hope For The Weary

Once upon a time when you asked someone how they were doing, the typical answer was fine. Today, the typical answer is usually tired or busy. We are a pack of tired and worn out people who carry the weight of the world on our shoulders. Especially in a year like this and especially with the virus and this continuing pandemic with no end in sight. What I’ve seen in my heart and yours is that we are just a people who are worn out.

Recently, I had a little bit of time off and I was just doing some reading. As I was in Matthew’s Gospel, there are a couple of verses that have always been a comfort to me. Jesus was addressing the crowds when he said:

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” – Matthew 11:28-30

One thing that’s funny is that I’ve been taking Greek at Dallas Theological Seminary and as I’m about to start my fifth semester, I came across the verb that the Bible scholars have translated to “give you rest”. It can also be translated to “I will revive you.” I don’t know about you, but that resonates with me right now. Have you ever been there where you’re not just weary, but you are nearly empty. Not just burdened, but broken.

Sometimes I think we need more than rest, we need resuscitation. We need reviving, renewal, and regeneration and Jesus offers that. He offers that to you if you’re tired, weary or worn out. If you’re burdened, broken, and if you feel beaten down by life, the same God who breathed the breath of life into Adam can breathe the breath of new life into you. He can restore your soul. He can restart your heart.