Hope is greater than fear!

Had the chance to visit the beautiful Bishop Arts area of Dallas this past weekend and had so much fun. I have a new favorite store called The Laughing Willow and I think you’ll love it too. If you haven’t been there, it’s a little boutique with unique clothing, decor, jewelry, essential oils, just a few of my favorite things. It was a fun place to shop! One of the best parts is the chalk art outside of The Laughing Willow. They let you create if you want to. Before we got up there, someone had decided to write Hope > Fear which is something many people need, you know? Maybe you need that today so here’s some encouragement my sister shared about conquering fear.

