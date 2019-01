Thank you all for praying in a agreement with me that I would find a home. I have found one that I pray will be blessed with his promises daily. I am moving this weekend. And I want to thank Roxy Realtors and EZ Moving services and all of you. I pray that GOD continues to show HIS word is a powerful sword spread through his chosen people. I pray that he eases your struggles and discomforts __ we must continue to pray and be thankful during our adversities. I am a living testimony, as you are.