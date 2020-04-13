“Hoping” vs “Wishing”

In this difficult time of the virus and its ripple effects on persons, we need HOPE!

Hope is defined as: the mood of expectation that comes from a promise that something good is going to happen.

When I hope, I expect. “Expectation” is the mood that characterizes hope. Hope is expectation, based on a promise that has been given.

Real hope leads to activity, because it is attached to a promise that fuels the sense of expectation. The hope-filled, expectant person prepares now for the promised, coming event.

Hope is different than “wishing.” “Wishing” is not attached to a promise, and hence is devoid of the sense of expectation. The wishing person is inactive. The person who wishes to win the Lottery does not quit their job and sell the house. When no real promise is given, passivity reigns.

So how can we overcome hopelessness and begin to hope again?

Remember.

A hoping person…

Remembers the deeds of God in their life;

Remembers God-promises given, and God-promises fulfilled;

Makes God their trust today, and each day;

Dwells on the promises of God in Scripture;

Listens for God’s voice, and his promises; is expectant;

Is active, since real hope always leads to present vitality.

That’s one of the reasons KCBI is here, too. To help REMIND you of HOPE.

Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess,

for he who promised is faithful.

Hebrews 10:23