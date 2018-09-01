fbpx
HOPING WITH A FRAGILE HEART.

My hope is very fragile though I still give Thanks to the lord whom has held me together for the most part. So here is the shortest sum of my story. I Was born into life of drug addicted parents, abuse, physical & sexual. A month after 15 I had my oldest son Andrew my ♡ then 17 I had Dylan my other son ♡ then by 19 I had Laila my princess. Their father was abusive physically & se*ually. I was (R****) by him I became pregnant with Kaedyn Jonah he is 6 years old now and is a miracle! I tried to leave my kids father and wound up in the Dallas Morning News Paper. I have escaped since having Kaedyn however the abuse caused me to have Trauma induced epilepsy that causes seizures every other day or more. I lost my job due to having to many episode’s. I am now on disability and have full custody of my 4 amazing kiddos. I need prayers for healing to be able to work to afford a home or place to live on $690p.mth. Housing isnt approved yet and am about to be homeless again Wednesday. Please pray!

