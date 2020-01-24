Hot Topic* Should the Super Bowl be Moved From Sunday to Saturday?

With Super Bowl Sunday just over a week away, you might be getting your game day shopping list prepared to make sure you’ve got the perfect spread ready for the big game. But the question I have for you is “Should Super Bowl Sunday Be On Sunday?”

Frankie, a 16-year-old from upstate New York, has created a petition to move the Super Bowl from Sunday to Saturday and over 21,000 signatures have been accumulated! Producer Josh thinks tradition is tradition and Super Bowl Sunday should stay in its place but I think Frankie has some pretty valid points for the move. We’d love to know which side of the line you fall on!