How A Record Player Reminds Me Of Our Faith

As an older guy, I reminisce about the things I used to enjoy when I was younger that just aren’t around anymore. One of those things has made a bit of a resurgence in popularity, and its record players. Something about a record player, though, is it has its limitations. It’s not a multitasking device. It only does one thing at a time and something about that reminded me of our faith. Just like a record, we can only choose one side at a time. It can only give its attention to one thing. You have to make a choice. So what will we choose? Worry or Worship? One displaces the other every time. So what will we choose today?