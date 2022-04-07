How Can We Best Help Those In Need?

The Lord tells us that as we do for the least of these, we do for Him, but I’m kinda struggling with something that I hope you can help me with.

I live in downtown Dallas and pretty much every day I come across someone panhandling, and I do my best to help when I can. But even then I have people like the man yesterday who snatched the dollar I was handing him and, I’ll be honest, my heart hasn’t always been kind … how can I best be a reflection of God in those circumstances? What do you do?

-Sonny