With Father’s Day happening this weekend, we thought it would be fun to play a game of “How Dad Are You?” Here’s how it works, you go through this list of classic dad sayings and if your dad would say it, you give yourself a point. Let us know how you do!

“Guess it’s free then.” (when a cashier has trouble scanning an item)

“Found it!” (after pointing a stud finder at your chest)

“Looks like we’ll have to amputate.” (when a kid has a minor injury)

“Let’s rock and roll.” (when it’s time to leave)

“Glad we’re not going that way.” (when seeing traffic on the other side of the road)

“Can’t get very far without these.” (after forgetting your keys)

“Look, horses.” (when driving past horses)

“I’m not paying to heat the whole neighborhood.” (when the door is open)

“Did you fall in?” (when a kid takes too long in the bathroom)

“It’s not heavy, just awkward.” (when carrying something heavy)

“No, your other right.” (when someone mistakes left for right)

“People don’t know how to drive in this town.” (in every town you’re in)

“What’s the damage?” (before looking at a bill)

“We needed this rain.” (every time it rains)

“Can you do mine next?” (when seeing a neighbor washing their car)

“That’s how they get you.” (after declining additional warranty protection)

“I was just resting my eyes.” (after falling asleep on the couch)

“Back already? How was it?” (when someone comes back inside because they forgot something)

“Guess they’ll let anyone in here.” (when seeing a friend in public)

“That’s not going anywhere.” (after tying something down)