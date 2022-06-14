With Father’s Day happening this weekend, we thought it would be fun to play a game of “How Dad Are You?” Here’s how it works, you go through this list of classic dad sayings and if your dad would say it, you give yourself a point. Let us know how you do!
- “Guess it’s free then.” (when a cashier has trouble scanning an item)
- “Found it!” (after pointing a stud finder at your chest)
- “Looks like we’ll have to amputate.” (when a kid has a minor injury)
- “Let’s rock and roll.” (when it’s time to leave)
- “Glad we’re not going that way.” (when seeing traffic on the other side of the road)
- “Can’t get very far without these.” (after forgetting your keys)
- “Look, horses.” (when driving past horses)
- “I’m not paying to heat the whole neighborhood.” (when the door is open)
- “Did you fall in?” (when a kid takes too long in the bathroom)
- “It’s not heavy, just awkward.” (when carrying something heavy)
- “No, your other right.” (when someone mistakes left for right)
- “People don’t know how to drive in this town.” (in every town you’re in)
- “What’s the damage?” (before looking at a bill)
- “We needed this rain.” (every time it rains)
- “Can you do mine next?” (when seeing a neighbor washing their car)
- “That’s how they get you.” (after declining additional warranty protection)
- “I was just resting my eyes.” (after falling asleep on the couch)
- “Back already? How was it?” (when someone comes back inside because they forgot something)
- “Guess they’ll let anyone in here.” (when seeing a friend in public)
- “That’s not going anywhere.” (after tying something down)