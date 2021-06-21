How Do I Find My Calling?

Christians believe that God has a certain call for each of us. What does that mean? What does it look like? How can we know that we’re in it? Can we miss it? Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez sit down with Jodie Niznik to discuss the concept of “calling” — what it means and what it doesn’t.

Jodie Niznik has served in pastoral ministry for over 12 years. Her calling and passion is to equip women to take the next step in their journey with Jesus. She loves to write about and teach scriptural truths in practical and easy-to-understand ways. She is also passionate about introducing women to spiritual practices that can help them grow in their faith.

Jodie has an undergraduate degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Colorado and a master’s degree in Christian education from Dallas Theological Seminary. She is married to Tim and they have two young adult daughters.

