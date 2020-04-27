How Do We Flourish In This Season Of Waiting?

Betsy Childs Howard wrote a book called “Seasons of Waiting: Walking by Faith When Dreams Are Delayed“. We’re in a season of waiting right now and in this book she wrote, “If you feel like you don’t have the fortitude for a lifetime of waiting, that’s because God doesn’t give grace in a lifetime supply. He provides it one day at a time. If you doubt that God has given you the capacity to endure your trial for a lifetime, you can rest assured, he hasn’t. But he has given you exactly what you need to flourish today.”

Do You Have What It Takes to Wait Well for a Lifetime? God gives you what you need for today and then tomorrow, you need to seek what you need for tomorrow. Posted by Crossway on Friday, April 17, 2020

The Israelites in the book of Exodus had to depend on God day by day for their Manna (bread). They didn’t get two days’ supply in one day except for the day before the Sabbath. So if you are worried about your job, can you trust God to provide your needs today? Jesus said in Matthew 6:34: “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” (Matthew 6:34)

Can you trust God to help you with your kids today? Can you trust God for peace today? Can you trust God for strength today?

He has already passed through today and deposited the grace, strength, and peace that you need to get through today, not tomorrow. So don’t worry about tomorrow for tomorrow will bring its own worries. Today’s trouble is enough for today.