How do you surrender? What does that even mean? Well, I hope this illustration might help.

I want you to picture yourself driving your car and you notice that you are on E. So, you go to the gas station and do what? Do you sit there, and your car is magically filled with gas? Not unless you live in New Jersey where they pump your gas for you, no you’re a North Texan! You get out, open your gas cap, and fill your car up! The same way you get filled with God. You don’t just sit there; you open your heart, ask for forgiveness, and accept Him as your Lord and Savior. You stop trusting in yourself and you trust Him to help in your life. And here’s the best news: the price of God’s fuel is free.