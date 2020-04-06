How Doctors Are Staying Safe From The Coronavirus

We’ve all heard the basic ways to avoid the Coronavirus and how to stay healthy during this pandemic. But what about the doctors and nurses that work with it every single day? We decided to get to the bottom of it and here are some ways that medical professionals are staying healthy during this time.

1. Like Them, You Should Shop Cautiously

“For grocery shopping, wearing gloves or repeatedly sanitizing hands, and not touching the face, helps reduce germ contact,” says Dr. Delia Weiss, an internist who practices medicine in Boynton Beach, Florida. “Wiping or spraying sanitizer on the grocery cart and check out counter, are also helpful. For grocery, gas and bank keypads, the equipment may be sprayed or wiped before touching.”

2. Make Yourself a “Contamination Zone”

“When I get home, I load all of my groceries onto a designated area of my kitchen. I’m treating everything from outside as if it is potentially contaminated with the virus,” says Dr. Jessica Nouhavandi, the lead pharmacist, founder, and CEO of Honeybee Health. “I wipe down everything with a Lysol wipe (with fresh fruit and vegetables, where possible I wash them with soap and water) before putting the groceries away. Lastly, I wipe down the countertop where I put all of the grocery bags initially.”

3. Change Your Clothes and Take Off Your Shoes

“Before I leave the hospital, I change out of the hospital scrubs and shoes into street clothes and shoes,” says Dr. Michelle Lee, a board-certified, Harvard-trained plastic surgeon in California. “After I get home, the first thing that I do is shower. No outside shoes are allowed in the house.”

4. Get Smart With Their Takeout

“I have them leave it outside the door (I tip extra online), wait 10 minutes, then take it in and then wipe it down with a Clorox wipe (the bag and boxes),” says Dr. Yuna Rapoport, “I always plate it and don’t use the included Tupperware.”

5. They Carry Paper Towels Around

“When I go out of my apartment, I take a paper towel to open all the knobs/elevator buttons on my way out, and have another paper towel on my way in,” says Dr. Rapoport. “When I get home I will first wash my hands, then Clorox wipe my keys/wallet/phone, then wash my hands again.”

6. They Work For You. You Stay Home for Them.

“Please give the national efforts an opportunity to work,” says Negin Blattman, MD, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix and an infectious disease specialist, of the self-quarantine effort. “If you are honest, 99% of what you are stepping out to do can wait. I show up every day for my patients. We, as the medical community, are asking that you please stay home for us.”

7. Change Your Pillow Cases & Sheets Every Single Day

Considering the number of germs, dead skin, and bacteria contained in our beds as we spend an average 6-8 hours a night in them every day, it’s a healthy practice to change those out frequently to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

