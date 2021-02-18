How Does This Advance The Gospel?

Have you ever read something and thought to yourself, “That is an absolute gamechanger?”

That happened to me while I was reading Philippians – an itty bitty little four-chapter book in the New Testament. Philippians 1:12 says this:

“Now I want you to know, brothers and sisters, that what has happened to me has actually served to advance the gospel.” – Philippians 1:12

The Apostle Paul wrote this book and the first thing we need to ask ourselves is, “What has happened to him?”

We know from other places in the Bible that Paul has been betrayed by people he loves, run out of town on multiple occasions, stoned, whipped, and shipwrecked, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Paul as writing this letter while he was under house arrest. Scholars say he was actually chained to a guard. And he says that what has happened to him as actually served to advance the gospel.

What if we could adopt this mindset about everything that happens to us?

Paul was talking about jail, but this could go both ways.

How can your location in your neighborhood serve to advance the gospel?

How can the raise you just got serve to advance the gospel?

How can the new car you just bought serve to advance the gospel?

How can this pandemic serve to advance the gospel?

How can this winter weather catastrophe serve to advance the gospel?

What if we determined right now, in our hearts, that we would let the Lord use all of our circumstances to advance the gospel?

Our theme next weekend at the HeartStrong Faith Women’s Bible conference is Anxious for Nothing, and we are teaching through the entire book of Philippians.

I hope you can join us!

It’s a great lineup of speakers, including Tara-Leigh Cobble and Margaret Feinberg, and tickets are still on sale.

You can join us live at First Baptist Dallas or attend virtually. You could even host a watch party live from the comfort of your own living room.

We want to thank our sponsors: Logos Bible Software, Preborn ministries, GFA World, and Kids’ Faith Krate.

For ticket information and all the details, click here!