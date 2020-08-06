How Heart For Lebanon Is Helping Those In Beirut

The explosion in the capital city of Beirut, Lebanon has rocked the world as video footage of this tragedy stops us in our tracks. With over 300,000 homeless, over 150 deceased, and over 5,000 reported injured, what can we do to help? KCBI Ministry Impact Partner, Heart For Lebanon, currently has over 60 people on the ground in Beirut assisting in whatever way they can. We were fortunate enough to hear from Heart For Lebanon co-founder, Tom Atema, about what emergency needs they are providing for the citizens of Beirut right now and how God is using this crisis to provide an opportunity to reach people with the Gospel.

To read more about what they are doing in Lebanon, you can click here!