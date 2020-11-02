How Lack Of Lament Leads To Ruin

Psychologists say depression and anxiety are skyrocketing. Dentists report an increase in jaw pain due to teeth grinding. Why? Because our stress, our anger, our fear must come out somehow. Chad Bird sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to talk about the healing power of lament and how God has graciously provided a script.

Chad Bird is a Scholar in Residence at 1517. He has served as a pastor, professor, and guest lecturer in Old Testament and Hebrew. He holds master’s degrees from Concordia Theological Seminary and Hebrew Union College. He has contributed articles to Christianity Today, The Gospel Coalition, Modern Reformation, The Federalist, Lutheran Forum, and other journals and websites. He is also the author of several books, including Night Driving: Notes from a Prodigal Soul, Your God Is Too Glorious: Finding God in the Most Unexpected Places, and Upside-Down Spirituality: The 9 Essential Failures of a Faithful Life. He co-hosts two popular podcasts: “40 Minutes in the OT” and “Hidden Streams.” Chad and his wife Stacy have four children and three grandchildren. They enjoy life together in the Texas Hill Country.

