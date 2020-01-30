How Many Days Have You Been Alive?

Ever thought about your age? Sure, but have you ever thought about your age this way… How many exact days have I been here?

It’s simple math, of course, and you can find out here.

I typed it in and got 19,132 days (yes, I am an old man). 19,000+ days and counting… On June 16, 2022 I will celebrate, if the Lord wills, my 20,000th day!

But a more important question than this is: Since I don’t really know how many days I have LEFT, how will I spend those days?

My answer? Spend as many of them as I can loving God, and loving people.

And mix in a decent amount of time eating Macaroni and Cheese.