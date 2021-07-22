How Narrow Is The Narrow Path?

There’s this part of the Bible where Jesus talks about the “narrow path”. In my life, I’ve always taken that to mean that fewer will choose the narrow, more difficult path while most of the world will choose the easier, wider path. While all of that may be true, when Jesus talks about the narrow path, he’s telling us that the path is only wide enough for one: Him.

This is what Jesus meant in John 14:6 when he says “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” Jesus is the only one worthy enough to walk that narrow path to righteousness, but good news for us, God has gifted us the way to eternal life through Jesus.