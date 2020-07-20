How Praise & Worship Will Get You Through The Pandemic

A study came out over the weekend on what they are calling pandemic fatigue. I don’t think I need to define that for you because if you’re anything like Don Burns, Jay Allen, and myself, you’re going through it too. Saturday morning I woke up and I just kind of hit my breaking point so in my journal, with my time with the Lord, I made a list of all the things I cannot control. Of course, the pandemic is at the top of that list. I can’t control it. However, I can control my response.

Then I made a list of all the ways the Lord has blessed me and my family in the midst of the pandemic which was WAY longer than the list of things that I couldn’t control. then I started to thank the Lord for each one of those things. Essentially, I started to praise Him and it was this moment that I thought about Psalm 146. It goes like this:

“Praise the Lord. Praise the Lord, my soul. I will praise the Lord all my life; I will sing praise to my God as long as I live.” – Psalm 146:1-2

Do you know what happened when I read that? My heart was lifted, my anxiety was gone, and I was a totally different person. There is power in praising the Lord! We’ve talked about it over and over again, you can either worry or you can worship. If you spend your time worshipping, it will change you. It won’t necessarily change your circumstances, but it will definitely who you are and your response to those circumstances. There are all kinds of psalms in the Book of Psalms like Psalms of sorrow, Psalms of anger, but the last five Psalms in the Bible are devoted to nothing but praise. So as you’re reading this, we invite you into a moment of worship. Give the next few minutes over to the Lord. Yes, your circumstances will still be there when you’re done, but just remember that the God who led the Israelites to the Red Sea did it because He knew He was going to make a way through it.