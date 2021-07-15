Sometimes you can hear something or see something that you’ve heard or seen a million times and it affects you a whole new way. I don’t know about you, but that happens to me a lot when I read the Bible. Right now I’m in the process of writing a Bible study on the book of Philippians and I’m going to teach it at my church in the Fall. During this time of writing this Bible study, it is causing me to just pick my way through the book of Philippians in a very deep and detailed way.

The the crown jewel of the book of Philippians is something called the Christ hymn and it’s in the second chapter between verses 5 through 11. It says:

“In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus: Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage; rather, he made himself nothing by taking the very nature of a servant, being made in human likeness. And being found in appearance as a man, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to death — even death on a cross! Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” – Philippians 2:5-11

That’s the gospel! That Jesus who was perfect, who is God, came to live on Earth, a perfect life, but died the death that you and I deserve. We get it wrong all the time and maybe it’s because I was going through it so slowly, but as I was writing the discussion, I could not emotionally keep it together. Honestly, I’m still emotional when I think about it. So today, I want you to have something to think about. I want to provide you some of these questions that I wrote:

The Most High King, made himself a slave for you. How should we live in light of this? The one with the most fame became a no-name. How should we live in light of this? The author of strength became weak. How shall we live in light of this? The one who had everything made himself poor. How shall we live in light of this? The one without limits, limited himself to time, space, and a body of flesh so that we could spend eternity with Him in a perfect, glorified eternal body. How shall we live in light of this?

We truly owe him everything because he is the very author of life. How shall we live in light of that truth today?