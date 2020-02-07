How To Be A Fearless Parent In A Fear-Filled World

The landscape of our world has changed dramatically over the last couple of decades and parenting seems like a more daunting task than ever before. Author Sarah Blount sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod to talk about the one thing we all need to navigate today’s parenting pitfalls.

Sarah Blount has devoted her life to sharing the story of God’s wonderful goodness. After delivering her son Felix, stillborn, in 2012, she started her blog, 10K Reasons, and God birthed in her a passion for communicating His Word. She has helped many women who have lost babies find comfort in choosing gratitude over grief. In September 2015 Sarah and her husband, Josh, stepped out in faith, moved to a new land, and pioneered New Song Church in Oklahoma City, where they co-pastor and desire to see people come to personally know God. Sarah’s first book “Fearless Parenting, Raising Godly Kids in an Ungodly World” will be published in the fall of 2019. Sarah and Josh have been married for sixteen years and have three larger-than-life children—Gus, Beau, and Sunny.

