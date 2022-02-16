How To Be Kind In The Face Of Disagreement

As Christians, we are not called to argue every topic and post our stances as statuses on social media. We are called to love others and be peacemakers.

Hebrews 12:14 reminds us of this:

“Make every effort to live in peace with everyone and to be holy; without holiness no one will see the Lord.” – Hebrews 12:14

When we pray for those we disagree with, we shouldn’t pray that they will come to see our way, but that they would know God’s truth: that Jesus is the way, the truth and the light (John 14:6). Our ultimate hope should be to see the person who opposes us in heaven, free from the trials and sins of this world. When we take an eternal perspective toward those we disagree with, we can be assured we are behaving as followers of Christ, and not as a spokesman for the issue of the day.

Pursue humility, putting others before yourself, in order to love people with Christ’s love. Rely on and be filled with the Holy Spirit, because without him we do not have the strength and power to succeed at loving others well.

“Let us therefore make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification.” – Romans 14:19

At the end of the day, we need to be reminded that we don’t have to agree on anything in order to be kind to someone.