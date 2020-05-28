How To Fall In Love With Reading The Bible

I recently got a Facebook message from someone I’ve known through Facebook for a while and she wrote that she wants to love the Bible. She wants to want to read the Bible but she has very little knowledge about it.

This is my favorite kind of question because I’ve been reading the Bible front to back since 1999. I remember sitting in my very first Bible study ever was a Beth Moore Bible study and thinking, “God, I want to love you like that. I want to love the Bible like that.” So I prayed that God would give me a love for his word and since that moment, it has never ceased.

Jen Wilkin is a friend of mine and also a very prominent Bible teacher and author who has such a brilliant quote regarding this subject:

“The heart cannot love what the mind does not know.” – Jen Wilkin

The best way to fall in love with the God of the Bible and the Bible is to simply read it and keep showing up. When you choose Bible studies, choose teachers that take you through a book of the Bible, not something centered around a topic, although those are fine every now and then. However, if you want to really get a knowledge of the Bible and a knowledge of the God of the Bible, you’ve just got to keep showing up every single day and place yourself under a teacher like Jen Wilkin who teaches through books of the Bible and teaches you how to study for yourself at the same time.