How To Fall In Love With The Bible

We know we should read the Bible, but if we’re being honest, we just don’t always want to. So how do we want to? Tara-Leigh Cobble, host of The Bible Recap Podcast and founder of D-Group joins Rebecca Carrell and Liz-Rod-on-the-Pod to talk about a better way to read the Bible and grow in love for the Scriptures.

Despite an early introduction to Christianity, Tara-Leigh Cobble says that she wasted years coasting on the second-hand information I learned from others. In 2008, through the gentle encouragement of a friend, she read all the way through the Bible for the first time. That changed everything for her as it awakened a recognition of her need to have others walking closely alongside her in her pursuit of God — people to hold me accountable for scripture memory and Bible reading and all the things that were bringing me so much newfound joy!

Out of that need, Tara-Leigh started D-Group (Discipleship Group) with a handful of college students in 2009 and it has grown into 250+ groups around the world. What she has learned continues to motivate her to encourage others to pursue relational knowledge of God, because she has found that He is where the joy is! Tara-Leigh loves to speak to audiences about God and His Word, and has even written a few books with an aim to point others toward Him through her story as well as their own. She also writes and hosts a very popular daily podcast called The Bible Recap, which aims to keep people connected to reading the Bible when they’re tempted to quit for lack of understanding, as well as a daily radio segment right here on 90.9 KCBI called The God Shot!

