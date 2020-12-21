How To Fight The Lies

Everyone has something to say about who you are and what you’re worth. Amidst the competing voices of social media, advertisers, friends, family, and coworkers, Hannah Brencher sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to chat about training our ears to hear the only voice that matters.

Hannah Brencher is a writer, TED Speaker, and online educator with a heart for building leaders. Her second book “Come Matter Here” arrived in bookstores in May 2018. Her first book “If You Find This Letter” tells the story behind the social movement, More Love Letters. Since 2011, More Love Letters has spread to over 70 countries, all 50 states, and over 100 college campuses. Named as one of the White House’s “Women Working to Do Good,” Hannah and her work have been featured in publications such as CNN World News, the Wall Street Journal, Oprah.com, and Glamour among dozens of others. Hannah lives in Atlanta, Georgia with her husband Lane.

Learn more about Hannah Brencher and her books here!

