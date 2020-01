If you’ve got a big life transition coming up in 2020, hot tip: Don’t cut your hair off and dye it. With any big life transition, those kinds of impulsive moves are always the wisest at that moment. I remember back to being a senior in high school and going from blonde hair to short black hair and I was absolutely mortified with my rash decision.

So the question is “How do we find clarity in the midst of life’s big transitions?”

The answer: Seek Wisdom.