How To Get Beyond A Broken Heart

Whether it’s a breakup from a friend or within a romantic relationship, we often experience the symptoms of a broken heart. So where do we go from there when we are dealing with those circumstances first-hand? Here are some great tips that we discussed this morning about how to move forward after experiencing a broken heart:
- Allow yourself time to grieve.
- Protect your heart with a social media purge.
- Schedule plans with friends.
- Lose yourself in a good book or even better, THE Good Book. (God’s word)
- Resist the urge to obsess and fume over what went wrong.
