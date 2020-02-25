How To Get Beyond A Broken Heart

Whether it’s a breakup from a friend or within a romantic relationship, we often experience the symptoms of a broken heart. So where do we go from there when we are dealing with those circumstances first-hand? Here are some great tips that we discussed this morning about how to move forward after experiencing a broken heart:

Allow yourself time to grieve. Protect your heart with a social media purge. Schedule plans with friends. Lose yourself in a good book or even better, THE Good Book. (God’s word) Resist the urge to obsess and fume over what went wrong.

If you’d like to read the full article from The Oprah Magazine, you can click here!