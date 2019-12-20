How To Get To Where God Wants You To Be

I’ll just cut to the chase: It’s suffering. Pain. Hard stuff.

Suffering isn’t an obstacle to being used by God. It is an opportunity to be used like never before.

That is super easy to type, but I hope you will believe me when I tell you I know how difficult it is to live. No one wants this.

But pain is coming, whether we like it or not, whether we are ready for it or not. So maybe the best question to ask in this is, “God, what can You do through this? Can you help me to not only endure, but to grow? I can’t do it alone.”

And He’ll be there.

As CS Lewis put it, “God allows us to experience the low points of life in order to teach us lessons that we could learn in no other way.”

Often the difference between where you are and where God wants you to be is the PAIN you’re unwilling to ENDURE.