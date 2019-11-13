fbpx
Afternoons with Lauree

How to Handle Anxiety

By November 13, 2019 No Comments

I don’t know what you do when anxiety comes knocking. Maybe it retail therapy or numbing yourself with hours of TV and Netflix. For me? It’s eating. Alot of eating. As I’m processing through this transition from singleness to married life, I find myself with a lot more time on my handles without the endless planning and spreadsheets. I found myself in this place of asking “what’s next?” God’s words in Philippians 4:6 answers that question and reminded me that he comes first before all the distractions!

