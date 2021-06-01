How To Have Open Conversations With Kids

Kristin Scroggins is a pastor’s wife and home schooling mom of eight kids. She and her husband, Jimmy, have seen it all and share their theology of parenting in a brand new book called “Full-Circle Parenting.” Join Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez on this Horst conversation about having open conversations with kids.

Parenting isn’t for wimps.

It’s not just the routines, schedules, discipline, and heartaches—it’s the hard conversations. One of the greatest challenges of parenting is navigating the crucial conversations that we must have with our kids.

Jimmy and Kristin Scroggins have been married for more than twenty five years and have eight children. Jimmy pastors a church in South Florida. They’ve had plenty of crucial conversations in their lives—not only with their own children, but with parents who are scared and seeking wisdom. They know they have to find a way to have those tough conversations from a biblical perspective and a distinctly Christian worldview, but they don’t know how.

If you’re like these parents, Full Circle Parenting was written for you. Using the 3 Circles gospel tool (God’s design; brokenness; gospel), Jimmy and Kristin will give you a “conversation map” to work through any tough conversations you have with your children, and will show you how it works with the following topics and more:

Gender, Sexuality, and Marriage

Technology

Alcohol and Substance Abuse

Bitterness, Forgiveness, and Restoration

Friendship and Mean Kids

To read Kristin & Jimmy Scroggins brand new book, "Full Circle Parenting: A Guide for Crucial Conversations"

Jimmy and Kristin Scroggins have been married for 26 years and have eight children: James (Reilly), Daniel (Mary-Madison), Jeremiah, Isaac, Stephen, Anna Kate, Mary Claire, and Caleb. They have served at Family Church since Jimmy became the lead pastor in July 2008. Under Jimmy’s leadership, Family Church has grown to a network of thirteen neighborhood churches in South Florida. The Scroggins family is passionate about Family Church’s mission to build families by helping them discover and pursue God’s design.

