How To Lord Comforts Us During Times Of Unfamiliarity

I got to spend some quality time with the grandsons last night and this was an absolute BLAST. That’s just one of the things I love about life and it’s one of the main reasons why Valerie and I moved back to Texas.

Recently, I was spending time with the grandsons at the pool, and my oldest grandson, Judah who is almost 3 has no fear. As long as his Mom, Dad, Grandma, or Grandpa is around, he has no fear. He is currently learning to swim and while he’s not perfect at it, he is always just diving in headfirst with anticipation and excitement. My other grandson from my daughter Kayla is named Everett and he is still very young as he was born in April. Everett is one that has always been drawn to my wife, Valerie, but not me most of the time. There is just something very comforting about Valerie that he really loves.

However, things have really changed over the last couple of weeks to the point where he lights up when he sees me! For the first time at the pool, Everett saw me and as I reached out to hold him, he just sat and relaxed. Typically he squirms or is quick to get fussy so it doesn’t last too long, but this time was different. Even though he was a little fuzzy and tired, he actually fell asleep in my arms. It was this moment that helped me realize that the position he was in was an unfamiliar place. But I was familiar and because of that, it brought him comfort.

That’s EXACTLY how it is with God because 2020 is truly the craziest year of our entire lives and if you’re looking for comfort, you can find peace in his arms and his arms are always open for you. Reading God’s word every day, spending time in prayer, and even if it’s hard to gather in church right now, you can always come to the Father knowing that the familiarity with him is going to bring you peace.