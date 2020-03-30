How To Manage Your Money During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Millions of people are freaking out because of what the Coronavirus is doing to our economy as the stock market is more volatile than ever, jobs are being lost by the millions, and with 78% of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck, people are beginning to wonder where there next meal or paycheck will come from. In times like this, it’s always great to have experts weigh in so that’s why we decided to see what Financial Expert, Dave Ramsey suggests we do during this time.

Article content provided by Dave Ramsey

1. Get on a budget.

Without a budget, you really can’t make every dollar stretch because you might not even know how much money you have to work with. Plus, your budget will show you places where you can cut back and save money.

2. Take care of the four walls.

When the going gets rough—like it is right now—you need to focus on the things you really need to survive. We call these the Four Walls. Forget the student loan payment, the vet bill, and the cell phone bill (for now). The Four Walls are your priority, so pay for these things in this order before anything else:

Food Utilities Shelter Transportation

3. Pause your debt snowball.

If you follow what Dave Ramsey teaches, you’re familiar with the debt snowball. If not, basically what it means that is if it’s within your budget to keep paying the minimum payments on your debt, go for it. But remember, the Four Walls come first. Don’t let your family go hungry for the sake of your FICO score.

4. Sell Stuff

Get radical. No, we don’t want you to go selling hand sanitizer on eBay for $50 a bottle. But this is the time to sell what you can to bring in extra cash. Maybe that’s your jewelry, clothes, baby items or even the extra car sitting in your garage.

5. Get a temporary job or start a side hustle.

If you’re out of a paycheck because of the coronavirus (or your business is taking a serious hit from it), that’s a real thing. But you don’t need to freak about it—just go get some part-time work. If you’re looking for who is hiring currently, we’ve put a list together for you here!

6. Look for things to cut.

This is the time to cut back on any unnecessary expenses that you can. Tighten it up. Stop or pause your subscriptions (think Netflix, Hulu, meal delivery kits, specialty makeup boxes). They aren’t going anywhere, and you can easily pick them back up once everything blows over and you have extra cash to spend again.

7. Connect with your church and local community groups.

In times of real need, don’t be too prideful to ask for a helping hand. Many churches and community groups in your area exist for situations like this. They want to help you! If going to a food bank means your family is fed, then do it.

If you’d like to read the full article and breakdown from Dave Ramsey, you can visit his website here!

Hope is greater than fear! If you’re wanting to get serious about your finances as well as see more resources from Dave Ramsey like a FREE 14-day trial to Financial Peace University, click here!