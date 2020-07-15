How To Negotiate Your College Tuition

It might possibly be one of the most expensive things that you find yourself paying for during your lifetime: college tuition. With the average in-state tuition for a public college being $41,000/4 year term and out-of-state tuition being $107,000/4 year term, saving for college is a priority for a lot of parents and students. That’s why our own Jay Allen decided to highlight a few ways that you can save big on your college tuition over the next few years.

1. Find the correct office to contact.

If you have received need-based financial aid and have experienced a change in circumstances, you’d want to address your letter to the financial aid office. But if you received a merit scholarship and you’re asking for more merit scholarship funding, then you should address your letter to the admissions office.

2. Make it personal.

What’s most important is what you write in the letter. You don’t want to give them the impression that you’re sending this letter to 10 different schools. You absolutely want to personalize the e-mail to that school, tell them why you’re excited and why you’re excited about attending, but money is holding you back.

3. Provide details.

If you have experienced a change in circumstances, you should document that change in financial circumstances. Lay out facts, figures, dates, document everything. Financial aid offices love documentation. This includes better offers from other schools if any. Including those are important so that the admissions office knows that you’re not bluffing.

4. Don’t ask for too much.

Colleges don’t necessarily have a ton of money to play with right now, but if you can convey in your request that a small amount of give on their end will make a big difference to your enrollment decision, that is when colleges are most likely to be willing to work with you and increase your funding levels.

Make sure to ask if there are additional funds that you could apply for to make the attendance more feasible.

