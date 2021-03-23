How To Overcome Addiction

John Elmore took his first sip of alcohol at four-years-old, and that sip started a journey of alcoholism that nearly killed him. Now he runs the biggest Christ-centered recovery group in the world. In this episode of the Honest Conversations podcast, he sits down to discuss the vertical nature of forgiveness and the horizontal nature of healing.

John Elmore’s book is called Freedom Starts Today: Overcoming Struggles and Addiction One Day at a Time. Find John and learn more about his step program at https://www.freedomstartstoday.org/

John put a loaded shotgun to his head in the Fall of 2005 due to the fallout and pain of 10+ years of alcoholism. Now more than 15 sober years later, John Elmore is the Director of re:generation, the world’s largest weekly 12 step recovery program, and the Senior Director of Pastoral Care of Watermark Community Church in Dallas, Texas.

In addition to a really unfortunate tattoo from his drinking days, he holds a ThM with Honors in Systematic Theology from Dallas Theological Seminary, an MA in Youth and Family Ministry from John Brown University, is a proud graduate of the Kanakuk Institute and has started ministries in Haiti and Sudan. He lives with his wife and best friend, Laura, and their three children in Texas – they survive strictly off of caffeine and carry out.

He lives to tell people – Jesus is real, you’re never too far gone and He can change everything.

