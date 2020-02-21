How To Pray When You Don’t Feel Like Praying

Prayer is such an integral part of any Christian’s life as it not only causes us to continually submit ourselves to God’s sovereignty, but it also is a consistent way for us to boldly approach God about what He is doing in our lives now and what He will do next. However, for many of us, we face seasons where prayer is the last thing on our minds and frankly, we don’t do it because we just don’t know what to say. This is exactly why we wanted to spend each day this week talking about what things we can do when we find ourselves in that pit of despair.

When you’re overwhelmed, whisper His name. When you don’t have words to pray, rest knowing Jesus is praying for you. When you are too stressed to pray, take care of you. When you feel numb, invite Jesus into your world. Journal. Have an honest conversation. Take a walk. Find God’s love notes. When you’re too exhausted to pray, stop, and rest.

If you’d like to read the full blog from Relevant Magazine, you can click here!