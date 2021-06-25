How To Pray With Your Spouse

“It’s awkward.” “It’s embarrassing.” “It’s complicated.” Just a few of the reasons that husbands and wives give for not praying together. It’s a deep and intimate part of marriage. But how do you get started? What if he doesn’t WANT to pray? What if SHE feels like she doesn’t know what to pray for?

I invited Pastor Benito to shed some light on this after reading that if spouses go to church together the divorce rate drops from around half, to about 30%, Add reading the bible together and it dips even more. Combine this with praying together and the divorce rate is barely a factor. Here are some ideas.