How To Protect Ourselves From Satan’s Schemes

A long time ago, I memorized the armor of God which is located in Ephesians 6. Every now and then when I’m really needing to hear from the Lord, I will repeat those words out loud and I have found those to be some powerful words! In verses 10-11, it says:

“Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.” – Ephesians 6:10-11

I want to chat about that little word, ‘schemes’. This is an interesting Greek word. It’s an interesting Greek word and it’s gonna sound familiar to you: methodeia (μεθοδεία) It sounds like the method. He has a method! I think we keep forgetting that our struggle is not against flesh and blood. (Ephesians 6:12) I think we keep forgetting that. People aren’t the enemy. Since the dawn of time, Satan’s method has been to turn us against each other. Why can’t we see that? Football players, every week before they play a game, will sit and they will watch game footage of the other team over and over again, and based on this information, they will develop a method or game plan. This helps them best take down their opponent as they seek to end the game victorious. The enemy has been doing that with you your whole life. Let’s not fall for it because our struggle really isn’t against flesh and blood, it’s against spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

Let’s remember this and pray for each other instead of fighting with each other. When it comes to you, the enemy has a method and God’s power is stronger.