How To Pursue Wisdom

They say wisdom comes with age, but the older I get, the more I realize I don’t have all the answers. I think this realization is an important part of becoming wise.

That’s why Proverbs 9:10 says,

“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom, And the knowledge of the Holy One is understanding.” – Proverbs 9:10

Want to be wise? It starts with prioritizing God, and humbly giving precedence to His will, His way, and His work in your life.

That word “fear” is not so much about being afraid as it is about acknowledging, respecting, and submitting to God’s sovereignty in all things. When we realize that our ways are inferior to His ways, and then we behave accordingly, we begin to think and act with wisdom.

So, are you hungry for wisdom? Look to Christ! I pray that today you will be able to spend some time with Him in prayer and that He will fill you with all understanding through the Holy Spirit.