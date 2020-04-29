How To Safely QuaranTEAM

Considering that many of us are unable to interact with our extended communities during this shelter-in-place, the idea of “quaranteams” are beginning to grow a lot more popular. If you don’t know what they are, it is a group formed together of close friends, family, or anyone that you can safely interact with while sheltering-in-place. For some, it’s hunkering down with a chosen group of necessary individuals, while others are prioritizing hobbies and shared interests. Either way, if you’re experiencing cabin fever staying indoors and your inner extrovert is seeking for some social interaction, “quaranteaming” might be what you’re looking for!

Just a few ground rules as you look to see who you can safely quaranteam with: