How To Safely QuaranTEAM

Considering that many of us are unable to interact with our extended communities during this shelter-in-place, the idea of “quaranteams” are beginning to grow a lot more popular. If you don’t know what they are, it is a group formed together of close friends, family, or anyone that you can safely interact with while sheltering-in-place. For some, it’s hunkering down with a chosen group of necessary individuals, while others are prioritizing hobbies and shared interests. Either way, if you’re experiencing cabin fever staying indoors and your inner extrovert is seeking for some social interaction, “quaranteaming” might be what you’re looking for!
Just a few ground rules as you look to see who you can safely quaranteam with:
- Make sure that whoever you’re quaranteaming with has not been exposed or exhibiting any symptoms for at least two weeks.
- No rogue members, in order for this to work, everyone needs to follow social distancing measures and be honest about exposure.
- Limit what activities you can do while social distancing as some games or activities could pose more of a threat to spreading the virus than others.
- As per government suggestions, please continue to maintain 6 feet apart as requested by social distancing measures.