How To Set Smart Goals For 2020

Do you ever feel like you’re working hard but not getting anywhere? Maybe you see little improvement in your skills or achievements when you reflect on the last five or 10 years. Or perhaps you struggle to see how you’ll fulfill your ambitions during the next few years.

Many people spend their lives drifting from one job to another or rushing around trying to get more done while actually accomplishing very little. Setting SMART goals means you can clarify your ideas, focus your efforts, use your time and resources productively, and increase your chances of achieving what you want in life.



SMART is an acronym that you can use to guide your goal setting.

To make sure your goals are clear and reachable, each one should be:

S pecific (simple, sensible, significant).

pecific (simple, sensible, significant). M easurable (meaningful, motivating).

easurable (meaningful, motivating). A chievable (agreed, attainable).

chievable (agreed, attainable). R elevant (reasonable, realistic and resourced, results-based).

elevant (reasonable, realistic and resourced, results-based). Time-bound (time-based, time-limited, time/cost limited, timely, time-sensitive).

Even if you feel discouraged because you’ve failed at goal-setting in the past, be inspired by these words that Pastor Ron Edmondson had to say:

“One reason many people don’t keep (or even make) New Year’s resolutions is they make them too daunting. Yet, most of us want to improve as people. I love setting definite, measurable goals, such as losing 10 pounds this year or reading a book a month, but if that seems overwhelming or you give up the first month, then you’ll be less likely to make other resolutions.