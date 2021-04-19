How to Share the Good News VIRTUALLY

“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” Mark 16:15

It felt easier when we were in-person to share the gospel but how do we flex with these changing times to utilize the digital space to share with people in our communities about the love of Jesus? The research group Barna found what worked best in this digital space. If you are interested in finding some direction how to capitalize on forming and finding community check out the full article The Five Changing Contexts for Digital Evangelism