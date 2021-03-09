How To Spiritually Care For Your Soul

In the quest to be healthy and whole, spiritual care can get lost in the shuffle. Phil and Lou Walleck of Restoration Community sit down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to discuss an unlikely path to soul care and joy for adults and children alike.

Phil & Lou Walleck currently serve at Lake Church in Arlington, Texas. In cooperation with the North American Mission Board, Lake Church has endorsed Phil & Lou, and their three delightful elementary-aged children, to start a church in South Walton Florida beginning next year.

Phil earned a PhD from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, completing his dissertation on providing spiritual care for families in crisis. Lou loves being a mom, a licensed professional counselor, and serving as Executive Director of a 501(c)(3) nonprofit compassion ministry called Restoration Community.

