Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

How To Stop People Pleasing

Do you find people-pleasing is messing up your mental health? Where is the line between people-pleasing and simply helping others? Dr. Caroline Leaf highlights some great tips on how we can address our tendencies to want to please people and manage those emotions productively.

  1. Start by asking why you feel the need to please people all the time. Is it fear-based? Are you basing your actions on what society has told you is your proper “role”? Are you overcompensating for something else?
  2. Recognize by always trying to put others first, your mental health will suffer and your actions will be counterproductive.
  3. Talk to someone else to get perspective and clarity.
  4. Learn to set & enforce boundaries and recognize you may feel guilty at first.
  5. Learn the difference between peace-making and people-pleasing.

