How To Stop People Pleasing

Do you find people-pleasing is messing up your mental health? Where is the line between people-pleasing and simply helping others? Dr. Caroline Leaf highlights some great tips on how we can address our tendencies to want to please people and manage those emotions productively.
- Start by asking why you feel the need to please people all the time. Is it fear-based? Are you basing your actions on what society has told you is your proper “role”? Are you overcompensating for something else?
- Recognize by always trying to put others first, your mental health will suffer and your actions will be counterproductive.
- Talk to someone else to get perspective and clarity.
- Learn to set & enforce boundaries and recognize you may feel guilty at first.
- Learn the difference between peace-making and people-pleasing.