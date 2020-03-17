How To Stop Touching Your Face All The Time

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that this is a vital step in ensuring your protection against COVID-19 and with the number of cases rising in our area alone, it’s crucial that we take this seriously.

Choose A Competing Behavior: If you touch your face unconsciously throughout the day, think of another area you can touch without upping your risk for bacteria exposure. Don’t Try To Ignore The Urge: Allow yourself to be aware of the urge, but don’t mentally struggle with the urge, and when you are aware, practice your competing behavior. Keep Your Hands Busy: If you replace the habit with something to do with your hands, it might help your subconscious. Stress balls or sensory balls are great for this sort of urge. Use Household Items To Your Advantage: Bandages or creams like Vaseline can help prevent you from touching your face if there’s a particular problem area that triggers you to do so. However, if there is a spot that needs attention, don’t ignore it. Get that looked at to make sure you stay in your best health. Try To Limit Use Of Contact Lenses: Eyes are particularly prone to irritating triggers that can cause people to want to rub them. Simply switching to glasses for a bit could reduce the need to touch your eyes.

If you’d like to read the full article from Good Housekeeping, you can click here!