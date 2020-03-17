How To Stop Touching Your Face All The Time

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say that this is a vital step in ensuring your protection against COVID-19 and with the number of cases rising in our area alone, it’s crucial that we take this seriously.
- Choose A Competing Behavior: If you touch your face unconsciously throughout the day, think of another area you can touch without upping your risk for bacteria exposure.
- Don’t Try To Ignore The Urge: Allow yourself to be aware of the urge, but don’t mentally struggle with the urge, and when you are aware, practice your competing behavior.
- Keep Your Hands Busy: If you replace the habit with something to do with your hands, it might help your subconscious. Stress balls or sensory balls are great for this sort of urge.
- Use Household Items To Your Advantage: Bandages or creams like Vaseline can help prevent you from touching your face if there’s a particular problem area that triggers you to do so. However, if there is a spot that needs attention, don’t ignore it. Get that looked at to make sure you stay in your best health.
- Try To Limit Use Of Contact Lenses: Eyes are particularly prone to irritating triggers that can cause people to want to rub them. Simply switching to glasses for a bit could reduce the need to touch your eyes.
If you’d like to read the full article from Good Housekeeping, you can click here!