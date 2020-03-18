How To Talk To Your Kids About The Coronavirus

You may have questions on how to help your children process the frightening news of the Coronavirus. KCBI Ministry Impact Partner, Focus on the Family would like to help.

Danny Huerta, who is a licensed clinical social worker, has offered a few pieces of advice for talking to your children about tragic news.

Minimize young children’s exposure to news. Look at events through your child’s eyes. Every child processes information differently and some are more prone to anxiety than others. Listen to your kids and let them ask questions. Pray together and reassure them with Scripture. Remind your children of Psalm 27:1, Psalm 56:3, Psalm 91:1-2, and Isaiah 26:3-4.

For more advice on how to talk to children of various ages, please read more here!